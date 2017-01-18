Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) made better collection than Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Sharwanand's Shatamanam Bhavati at the US Box office on Monday.

From the day of its release, the Balakrishna-starrer fared better than other Sankranti releases, but the Chiranjeevi-starrer topped the US business chart in the weekend as it was released before others and made fantastic collection on its opening day. Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No 150 and Shatamanam Bhavati witnessed 61.85, 63.55 and 56.32 drop respectively on Monday, when compared to their Sunday business.

Gautamiputra Satakarni collected $90,351 at the US box office on Monday, taking its five-day US total collection to $1,364,211. The Krish directed film is expected to cross 1.50 million mark in the country by the end of its opening week. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #GautamiPutraSatakarni maintains the momentum in USA... Mon $ 90,351. Total: $ 1,364,211 [₹ 9.27 cr]. @Rentrak."

Khaidi No 150 grossed $63,403 at the US box office on Monday and its seven-day US total collection has reached $2,173,337. The film is set to surpass $2.5 million mark in its second weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is speeding towards $ 2.5 million in USA... Mon $ 63,403. Total: $ 2,173,337 [₹ 14.77 cr]. @Rentrak."

On Monday, Shatamanam Bhavati raked in $59,274 at the US box office and its US total collection has reached $478,270. As per early trends, the film has crossed $0.5 million mark on Tuesday. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #ShatamanamBhavati is all set to cross half-million in USA... Mon $ 59,274. Total: $ 478,270 [₹ 3.25 cr]. @Rentrak."

Gautamiputra Satakarni, Khaidi No 150 and Shatamanam Bhavati have collected $4,015,818 (Rs 27.27 crore) together at the US box office this Sankranti season. Their performance has surprised many in the industry. Taran Adarsh ‏tweeted on Monday: "It was an INCREDIBLE extended weekend for TELUGU FILMS in USA. Combined biz of *3 new films* is a WHOPPING ₹ 25.66 cr in USA alone. SUPERB!"