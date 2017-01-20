Deepika Padukone's big Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which was released last week, has received a tremendous response at the Indian box office. xXx: Return of Xander Cage, also starring Vin Diesel, has shattered the opening weekend box office collection record of Bollywood films in India.

The action thriller was released on a Saturday, thus had only a two-day opening weekend compared to Bollywood films, which were released a day before xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Vin-Deepika starrer minted approximately Rs 18 crore in two days, while Bollywood film Ok Jaanu minted Rs 13.25 crore in three days.

The first-week box office collection of Vin-Deepika starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage is not known, but going by the two-day figure it can be said that the film will be one of Hollywood's biggest grossers in India this year.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage released in India on January 14, a week before its worldwide release. The film received mixed to negative response from Indian critics. However, Deepika's action avatar in her Hollywood debut won many hearts.

After its India release, xXx: Return of Xander Cage released worldwide on January 19. The film, which is clashing with M. Night Shyamalan's Split in theatres, is expected to take a lead at the box office in its opening weekend at the US-Canada box office.

The film, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third instalment in the xXx series. The film features an ensemble cast, including Vin, Deepika, Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Ariadna Gutiérrez.