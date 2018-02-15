The decision to dub Padmaavat in Tamil has worked wonders for the movie as it has made an impressive collection at the box office in Tamil Nadu. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's film is now chasing the record of SS Rajamouli's Naan Ee, the Tamil version of the hit Telugu movie Eega.

According to trade reports, the combined collection of two versions (Tamil and Telugu) of Padmaavat stands at around Rs 21 crore in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai alone, the film has collected Rs 4.54 crore by the end of its third weekend.

SS Rajamouli's Naan Eee had minted over Rs 24 crore in Tamil Nadu and this record is likely to be broken by Padmaavat.

This, by any yardstick, is a huge number for a dubbed movie in Tamil Nadu. And it is especially so because the Hindi market gained some foothold in the state only in the last few years. Bollywood flicks used to hardly attract the Tamil audience.

The industry has already given the "blockbuster" status to Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, PadMan too is off to a good start at the Chennai box office. But Akshay Kumar's flick has been released only in Hindi and not dubbed in Tamil. In the first weekend, it has collected Rs 68.09 lakh from 141 shows.

PadMan is carrying a positive word-of-mouth. With the movie being based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has managed to draw the attention of Tamil media.

However, industry insiders are of the opinion that the flick would have performed a lot better if it had been dubbed in Tamil.