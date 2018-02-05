Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat has shattered a record of one of the biggest Bollywood box office grosser. Before entering the Rs 200 crore club, the historical drama broke the record of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH).

Also Read: Padmaavat set to cross Rs 200-crore mark

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai remains one of the biggest Bollywood grossers, and Padmaavat still has a long way to beat TZH's lifetime collection. But the film has already started to shatter TZH's record and the ninth day collection is just one example.

The ninth day or the second Saturday collection of Padmaavat is higher than Tiger Zinda Hai's total. On the second Saturday, Salman-Katrina Kaif's film earned Rs 14.92 crore, which is lower than Padmaavat's Rs 16 crore total.

Not just Tiger Zinda Hai, the ninth day box office collection of Padmaavat is better than Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 (Rs 14.23 crore) and Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 (Rs 12.04 crore), the Financial Express reported.

However, it failed to beat the records of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 26.5 crore), Aamir's Dangal (Rs 23.07 crore), Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 19.25 crore) and Aamir's PK (Rs 17.16 crore).

The film is unstoppable at the box office as it has now emerged as Ranveer, Shahid, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biggest hit ever. On Saturday, the film surpassed Bhansali's last directorial Bajirao Mastani after earning Rs 192.50 crore.

"#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: ₹ 192.50 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.