There were two movies – Lipstick Under My Burkha and Munna Michael – released this Friday. While Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak's flick was applauded for a good storyline, Munna Michael received mixed reactions.

Unfortunately, the Tiger Shroff-starrer released in 3,000 screens and Lipstick Under My Burkha in 400 screens. Thus, it will definitely affect their individual box office collections.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, one of the most controversial movies, was supposed to be released last year but was denied certificate by the censor board. However, the movie has received positive reviews and awards at international platforms.

Despite a good story, it couldn't earn big, but after the morning show, the movie has seen growth at the box office. The good reviews have attracted the audience towards theatres.

On the other hand, Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Munna Michael has received a mixed response. But it has earned Rs 6.65 crore on its opening day. Lipstick Under My Burkha's collection is Rs 1.22 crore on day 1.

Will the women-oriented movie slowly and steadily win the race like Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium? Only time can tell. The film is said to have picked up on Friday evening, thus, the weekend might see a growth in the numbers.

#MunnaMichael Fri ₹ 6.65 cr [3000 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2017

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha picked up towards evening shows... Fri ₹ 1.22 cr [400 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2017

However, Munna Michael has beaten Tiger Shroff's Heropanti opening day collection. Tiger's first movie Heropanti had earned Rs 6.50 crore. His other films like A Flying Jatt and Baaghi earned Rs 7.50 crore and Rs 12 crore on day 1.