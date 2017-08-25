This week's three new releases have opened to poor collections at the domestic box office on the first day, but A Gentleman is leading the race, beating Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky has been written and directed by ace fimmkaker duo Raj and DK. It features popular actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Its promos had created a lot of hype for the film, and the makers made extensive publicity efforts for the movie before its release.

A Gentleman is bigger than two other new releases Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band in terms of the hype, promotion, star power and screen count. Given these aspects, trade experts in B-Town had predicted that the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer would start with a bang and lead the race at the box office. It was expected to become the biggest opener for the actor.

But A Gentleman has received poor response at the domestic box office, with occupancy ranging between 15-20 per cent in the morning shows on Friday, August 25.

The movie has garnered positive response from the audience, and the word of mouth is expected to take its business upwards in the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early trends, A Gentleman is likely to collect less than Rs 6 crore nett at the domestic box office on its first day. If this is going to be its final figure, the movie will not be able to beat the records of Sidharth Malhotra's previous releases Baar Baar Dekho and Kapoor & Sons, which collected Rs 6.81 crore and Rs 6.85 crore, respectively, on their opening days.

On other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has registered an average of 10-15 percent occupancy in the morning show, while Qaidi Band witnessed an average of 5 percent.

Both the films are expected to show a big jump in the later shows. As per early trends, they are likely to collect less than Rs 3 crore nett together at the domestic box office on the first day.