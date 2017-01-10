Aamir Khan's Dangal has maintained a stranglehold on the box office in Chennai. The absence of big local movies ensured the Bollywood flick would do good business in its third weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Dangal has earned Rs 64.98 lakh from 201 shows at the Chennai box office in its third weekend to take its total tally to Rs 4.23 crore, reports Behindwoods. The movie had collected Rs 84.67 lakh from 219 shows and Rs 1.11 crore from 279 shows in the first and second weekends.

The movie, which has been released in Hindi and Tamil versions, has now earned a 'blockbuster' status at the Chennai box office. However, the business of the Aamir Khan's film is expected to slow down due to the Pongal releases this week.

The collection of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which had a dull first weekend, saw a good rise in the business post opening weekend due to the positive word-of-mouth. After earning Rs 14.47 lakh from 48 shows, the Tamil film collected Rs 59.43 lakh from 168 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 1.04 crore.

The Hollywood flick, Passengers has opened well at the Chennai box office. It has collected Rs 23.74 lakh from 114 shows in its first weekend. Vishal's Kaththi Sandai has earned Rs 9.18 lakh from 48 shows in its third weekend to take its total tally to Rs 2.22 crore.

Chennai 600028 II entered its fifth weekend by raking in Rs 5.78 lakh from 54 shows to take its total tally to Rs 4.18 crore at the Chennai box office. Achamindri has raked in Rs 3.84 lakh in its second weekend and the total collection of the movie is Rs 11.64 lakh.

The business of Hollywood film Assassin's Creed has completely slowed down in Chennai. It has collected Rs 1.72 lakh from 27 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 29.18 lakh.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]