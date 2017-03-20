GV Prakash Kumar's Bruce Lee is off to a good start at the Chennai box office. The Tamil movie was released on March 17 to mixed reviews.

In its first weekend, Bruce Lee has made a collection of Rs 78.11 lakh from 213 shows; decent business for a movie starring GV Prakash Kumar. It remains to be seen how the film will perform on weekdays, which holds the key to its success at the box office.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva has earned Rs 26.31 lakh from 120 shows into its second weekend. The movie has minted Rs 1.61 crore from 312 shows in the four-day weekend. However, the number of shows drastically dropped in the second weekend. The 11-day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 2.65 crore.

Meanwhile, Maanagaram had a good second weekend. The movie has raked in Rs 25.08 lakh from 102 shows to take its total tally to Rs 67.49 lakh in 10 days. Sibiraj's Kattappava Kaanom opened to an average response as the flick collected Rs 20.70 lakh from 108 shows.

Hollywood flick Beauty and The Beast followed by raking in Rs 18.39 lakh from 75 shows. Kong: Skull Island has collected Rs 11.20 lakh from 51 shows to take its total tally to Rs 99.26 lakh by the end of its second weekend.

Hindi film Badrinath Ki Dulhania has turned out to be an average grosser in Chennai. After earning Rs 24.90 lakh from 114 shows in the first weekend, it raked in Rs 10.62 lakh from 42 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 51.46 lakh.

Arun Vijay's Kuttram 23 has raked in Rs 8.38 lakh from 54 shows in its third weekend. The total collection of the flick in Chennai stands at Rs 1.72 crore. Hollywood flick Logan is in the last position. It has earned Rs 4.75 lakh from 24 shows to take its total to Rs 1.16 crore by the end of its third weekend.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]