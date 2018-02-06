Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie is undeterred by Ravi Teja's Touch Chesi Chudu (TCC) and Naga Shourya's Chalo and has made good collections at the worldwide box office in its second weekend.

Having opened to superb response, Bhaagamathie collected Rs 51.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first week. Trade experts predicted that its rocking collection would be halted by much-hyped movies Touch Chesi Chudu and Chalo, which were released in a large number of theatres on February 2.

As predicted, the Anushka Shetty starrer showed some amount of drop on its second Friday, but it went on strength to strength on the next days after the new release received mixed response. Bhaagamathie has collected Rs 7.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to Rs 58.90 crore gross.

Bhaagamathie has earned Rs 30.90 crore for its global distributors, which have shelled out Rs 30 crore on its theatrical. The movie has recovered 100 percent of their investment in 10 days and whatever it earns in the coming days will be the profit share for its distributors. It has become the second hit of 2018.

Despite having huge hype, the Ravi Teja starrer opened to an average response and the lukewarm response took a toll on its collection on the following days. Touch Chesi Chudu has collected Rs 15.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has earned Rs 8.40 crore for its distributors, which spent Rs 25 crore on its theatrical rights. It is heading to become another disaster.

On the other hand, the Naga Shourya starrer opened to good response and despite getting mixed talk, it remained rock-steady at the ticket counters on the following days. Chalo has collected Rs 10.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film has earned Rs 5.60 crore for its distributors, who have spent Rs 6 crore on its theatrical rights. It is set to be the third hit of the year.