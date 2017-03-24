The collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in the second week. Meanwhile, Beauty And The Beast has fared better than Trapped in Indian market.

The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer remained strong in the second week and made better collection than the new releases. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has collected Rs 27.08 crore at the domestic box office in its second week, taking its 14-day total collection to Rs 100.74 crore nett. It has become Varun's third film and Alia's second movie to join the 100 crore club.

Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#BadrinathKiDulhania [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.45 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr." The trade analyst added: "#BadrinathKiDulhania joins ₹ 100 cr Club... Varun's third film [#ABCD2, #Dilwale, #BKD]... Alia's second [#2States, #BKD]..."

Beauty And The Beast has collected Rs 10.48 crore at the Indian box office in the first week. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BeautyAndTheBeast fared better than the Hindi films *released in the same week*... Week 1: Nett 10.48 cr, Gross ₹ 14.58 cr. India biz. #BeautyAndTheBeast Fri 1.42 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.80 cr, Mon 98 lakhs, Tue 97 lakhs, Wed 96 lakhs, Thu 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 10.48 cr nett."

Released in 300 screens, Trapped opened to average response and showed some growth on the following days. The film has collected Rs 2.29 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#Trapped Wed pre 3 lakhs, Fri 26 lakhs, Sat 47 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs, Mon 23 lakhs, Tue 21 lakhs, Wed 19 lakhs, Thu 21 lakhs. Total: ₹ 2.29 cr."