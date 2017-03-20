Badrinath Ki Dulhania (BKD) made decent collection at the Indian box office in its second weekend and topped the domestic business chart again, beating the new release Trapped.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania opened to a good response and collected Rs 73.66 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first week. Trade analysts had earlier predicted that its dream run could be halted by new releases like Trapped, Machine, Aa Gaya Hero and Mantra, which replaced the movie in some screens in its second week.

The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer witnessed over 75% percent drop on its second Friday, compared to its opening day collection. But its collection was still 10 times more than that of the new releases, most of which were rejected by the audience. Badrinath Ki Dulhania went from strength to strength on Saturday and Sunday.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has collected Rs 17.56 crore nett at the Indian box office in its second weekend and its 10 day total collection stood at Rs 91.22 crore nett in the domestic market. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#BadrinathKiDulhania [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr. Total: ₹ 91.22 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT."

However, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was expected to surpass Rs 100 crore nett at the domestic market in its second weekend, but the movie ended up Rs 8.78 crore short of the magical number. It remains to be seen whether the film can achieve the feat over the weekdays.

On other hand, the Rajkummar Rao starrer, which was released in 300 screens in India, opened to an average response, but showed decent growth on Saturday and Sunday. Trapped has collected Rs 1.44 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Trapped shows 50% growth on Sun... Wed pre 3 lakhs, Fri 26 lakhs, Sat 46 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs. Total: ₹ 1.44 cr [300 screens]. India biz."