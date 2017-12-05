Box office collection: Annadurai ahead of Thiruttu Payale 2, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru in Chennai

Vijay Antony's Annadurai has got a good start at the Chennai box office and performed better than the other new release, Amala Paul's Thiruttu Payale 2.

In the first weekend, Annadurai has minted Rs 1.44 crore from 240 shows, reports Behindwoods. The movie has opened to mixed reviews and it has to be seen how the movie will perform in the days to come.

Thiruttu Payale 2 has collected Rs 1.19 crore from 225 shows. This movie has opened to mixed reviews and its success depends on the footfalls in the next 10 days.

Karthi's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has entered its third weekend by raking in Rs 42.04 lakh from 186 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 5.53 crore. With the film receiving positive word-of-mouth, it is likely to continue its good run in theatres.

Telugu movie Oxygen starring Gopichand has got an average opening in Chennai. It has raked in Rs 13.90 lakh from 39 shows in its first weekend. Whereas Sai Dharam Tej's Jawaan has earned Rs 9.84 lakh from 36 shows.

Nayanthara's Aramm entered its fourth week by collecting Rs 6.69 lakh from 45 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.98 crore, Hollywood films like Coco made a collection of Rs 5.49 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 33.32 lakh, while Murder on the Orient Express earned Rs 5.09 lakh from 21 shows to end its second weekend at Rs 29.92 lakh.

The business of Tamil movie Mersal has completely slowed down in its seventh weekend by collecting Rs 2.35 lakh from 21 shows to take its total tally to Rs 14.76 crore.

Tamil movies Indrajith and Julie 2 are in the last two positions at the Chennai box office. While Gautham Karthik's flick has collected Rs 94.39 lakh, Raai Laxmi's film has collected Rs 22.16 lakh in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.