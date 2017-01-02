Aamir Khan's Dangal has emerged victorious at the Chennai box office as the movie has earned a 'hit' status at the box office in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Dangal had got a fantastic opening by grossing Rs 84.67 lakh from 219 shows at the Chennai box office in the first weekend. The business considerably improved during the second weekend as it minted Rs 1.11 crore to take its 10-day total to Rs 2.87 crore, which is a huge number for a Bollywood flick in Chennai, reports Behindwoods.

The Aamir Khan-starrer has been dubbed in Tamil and the aforementioned collection is the combined business of the two versions. Apart from Chennai, the movie has done well in other parts of Tamil Nadu.

"#Dangal 1st Hindi film 2 b in No.1 position @ CBO, 2nd consecutive week. @aamir_khan king among other language stars at CBO - #3Idiots & #PK. [sic]" leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about the performance of Aamir Khan's film.

Vishal Krishna's Kaththi Sandai, which had topped the Chennai box office in its first weekend, has been pushed down by Dangal. The movie earned Rs 35.58 lakh from 168 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.93 crore in Chennai.

Hollywood flick Assassin's Creed is at the third position in Chennai and it has earned Rs 19.94 lakh from 90 shows. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru follows next by raking in Rs 14.47 lakh from 48 shows. Venkat Prabhu's Chennai 600028 II has entered its fourth weekend where it collected Rs 10.20 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 4.05 crore.

Horror film Mo earned just Rs 5.95 lakh from 48 shows and Achamindri earned Rs 4.78 lakh from 36 shows in the first weekend. The business of Balle Vellaiya Thevaa has completely slowed down as it earned Rs 4.15 lakh from 36 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 69.72 lakh.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]