Aamir Khan's Dangal has been having an excellent run at the box office with its collection crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days. The movie has beaten the 3-day collection record of Salman Khan's Sultan also.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal collected Rs 42.35 crore nett at the Indian box office on Sunday, taking its 3-day collection to Rs 106.95 crore nett. On the other side, the 3-day total earning of Sultan at the domestic market was Rs 105.53 crore. Hence, earnings of Dangal have surpassed that of Sultan by Rs 1.42 crore.

However, Sultan stands much taller as far as opening weekend collection is concerned as the Salman-starrer had enjoyed a 5-day long weekend and had collected Rs 180.36 crore nett at the Indian box office. There has been a constant comparison between Dangal and Sultan, both being based on the same sport of wrestling and featuring two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood.

Now that Dangal has crossed Rs 100 crore collection, it has become Aamir's fifth movie to have achieved the feat. His previous Rs 100 crore grossing movies are Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3 and PK. Having made a lifetime collection of Rs 340.8 crore at Indian box office, PK holds the record of being the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is second in the list with a collection of Rs 320.34 crore. It will be interesting to see if Dangal crosses the lifetime collection of PK and breaks Aamir's own record.

Dangal is a biopic on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters -- Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. After receiving positive reviews from critics, the movie has been applauded immensely by the audience.