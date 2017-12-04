Bollywood moviegoers witnessed a box office clash on December 1. Kapil Sharma's Firangi and Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar were the two releases, which unfortunately failed to win hearts.

While fans had high expectations from Kapil than Sunny, both the actor's movies couldn't impress the audience.

Thus, the opening box office collections were low, leading to poor business in the first weekend. The day 1 collection of Firangi was Rs 2.1 crore and the total opening weekend collection is Rs 7.50 crore, Bollywood Hungama reported. It is lesser than Kapil's first movie's first day collection [Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon had collected Rs 10.15 crore on day 1].

While Firangi saw a poor collection on the first weekend, Tera Intezaar was also a disaster. As per Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Leone-starrer collected Rs. 1.50 crore on the opening weekend. This is lesser than even One Night Stand which had collected Rs. 2 crore in its opening weekend. However, Sunny Leone's last release Beiimaan Love had collected even lesser [Rs. 1 crore].

Both the movies failed to rule the box office this time. Given the popularity of the actors, the movies were expected to have a decent opening.

Sunny is seen opposite Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar. She has not only raised the temperature in her sexy avatar, but also made Arbaaz do romantic scenes

Kapil's Firangi, which also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill, is set in the backdrop of India before Independence.

Both films were supposed to hit the screens on November 24, but Padmavati's delay benefited the two. Otherwise, the flicks were earlier scheduled to clash with Julie 2 and Kadvi Hawa on November 24.