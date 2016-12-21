Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are set to lock horns at the box office next year. SRK-starrer Rahnuma will be released a week after Aamir's flick Secret Superstar, which will hit the screens on August 4.

These two Khans' films will clash at the box office for the second time in the history of Indian cinema. In 1995, SRK's Ram Jaane and Aamir's Akele Hum Akele Tum locked horns at the box office. At the end, Ram Jaane fared better than the Aamir-starrer. Will history repeat?

Shah Rukh will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in Rahnuma, which will be directed by Imtiaz Ali. It is slated to be released on August 11.

It will be interesting to see Aamir and SRK's promotional strategies as both the actors know their business quite well. "The film (Dangal) will be releasing on August 4 and Imtiaz Ali's untitled next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is releasing a week later on August 11. Now given that both Aamir and SRK are the masters of promotion, expect to be overwhelmed," DNA quoted a trade source as saying.

However, Aamir is not the lead actor in Secret Superstar. He will produce and will play a cameo as a quirky musician in it. The trade source further said that Aamir has described his role in it as the tadka in the daal. Child artist Zaira Wasim, who plays young Geeta Phogat in Dangal, is the protagonist in the flick.

On the other hand, SRK and Anushka will share screen space for the third time in Rahnuma, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial was earlier titled The Ring, but later Rahnuma became the official title, which means "guide" in English. The Raees actor will play the character of a guide in it.