Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan began this year with a box office clash as his film Raees locked horns with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Now, the star's second movie also will compete in theatres with Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Also read: Kajol to lock horns with Sridevi and Shraddha Kapoor this year

Shah Rukh's untitled movie, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, is set to hit the screens on August 11. Akshay's movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, will also be released the same day. SRK's fans would, of course, be disappointed to know that the superstar would have to face box office clashes for both of his films of 2017.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "It's SRK versus Akshay Kumar on 11 Aug 2017 now... Imtiaz Ali's SRK-Anushka starrer [not titled yet] versus #ToiletEkPremKatha." It will be another big box office clash between two superstars, who do you think will be the winner?

SRK's untitled movie is a love story that will have something creative for viewers to look forward to, while Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's storyline also looks interesting. Anushka Sharma will star opposite SRK in Imtiaz's film. Akshay's heroine is Bhumi Pednekar.

Both the movies look promising and fans will hope that they do equally well at the box office. It will be interesting to know what Akshay and Shah Rukh have to say on this big box office clash.

SRK's untitled film was earlier titled as The Ring but the name was later said to be changed to Rahnuma. However, the final name of the movie has not been announced yet.