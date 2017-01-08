Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have not been in good terms over Katrina Kaif. Incidentally, Ranbir and Salman's upcoming movies are likely to clash at the box office.

The release date of Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai has recently been announced and there is a chance that it will lock horns with Ranbir's biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai are looking to release the movie on December 22.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TigerZindaHai to release on 22 Dec 2017 [Fri]... Christmas on 25 Dec [Mon]... SOLID 4-day weekend on the cards! (sic)" According to DNA, a spokesperson of Rajkumar Hirani's highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic revealed that the Ranbir movie will also hit the screens on the same day.

The year 2017 has begun with the clash of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, and now, it seems the year will wind up with Salman's and Ranbir's films. Tiger Zinda Hai will also star Ranbir's ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif, who will romance with her former flame Salman.

The first instalment of the Kabir Khan directorial was a blockbuster and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel. Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for Tubelight and television show, Bigg Boss.

A few days ago, Sanjay Dutt reportedly said he was not happy with Ranbir playing him in his biopic. Ranbir will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos along with Katrina.