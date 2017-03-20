Box office clashes seem to have become a common thing in Bollywood. After Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, the movies of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Irrfan Khan – Jagga Jasoos, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Hindi Medium – are set to clash at the box office.

Earlier, Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos was supposed to be released on April 7, but it is now being said that the film will hit screens on May 12. While some believe that Anurag has shifted the dates due to the exam season, there are others who say that the director wanted to re-shoot a few scenes.

With the change in dates, Ranbir-Katrina Kaif's film will lock horns with two big movies in May and those are Irrfan's Hindi Medium and Ayushmann-Parineeti Chopra's Meri Pyaari Bindu. "The producers are trying to sort it out among themselves and figure out a new date. While all the three films are of completely different genres, Ranbir is still a top star and his film clashing with Ayushmann and Irrfan, won't be good for any film at the box-office," a source told DNA.

As all three movies look promising and have good actors, hence it is difficult to predict who will win the box office battle. Irrfan is one of the ace Bollywood actors, while Ranbir and Ayushmann are the heartthrobs in the industry.

Jagga Jasoos' release date has been shifted several times and the makers might not want to postpone it anymore. Will Irrfan or Ayushmann's movies change its release date? If all the three movies are released on the same day, the competition might take a toll on its collections.