Box office clashes in Bollywood have always been interesting and this year, women are ruling it. As earlier reported, Shraddha Kapoor and Sridevi's movies – Haseena and Mom – are set to lock horns, but now, Kajol has also jumped into the competition.

Kajol's Tamil movie, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2), will be released on July 14 along with Haseena and Mom. After Dilwale, the actress will be seen in this movie alongside Dhanush and Amala Paul. All the three movies are said to have their female characters in shades of grey.

Shraddha, who failed to impress in her last two films – Rock On 2 and OK Jaanu – will be seen in the Apoorva Lakhia directorial named Haseena. It is a biopic of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker. The actress' brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play Dawood's role in the film, which is Shraddha's first female protagonist venture.

On the other hand, Sridevi will return to Hindi films after her last hit English Vinglish. Directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar, the actress' next Mom is about a career woman, who tries to find middle ground with her stepdaughter.

It is quite difficult to tell which of these three movies will rule the box office. While Kajol and Sridevi's fan following are quite big, Shraddha's film has been receiving a lot of attention due to Haseena Parker's life story.

Also, among these three strong women, there's one man who will battle it out with them at the box office. Saif Ali Khan's Chef is also said to hit the screens on July 14.