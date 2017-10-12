Filmmaker Karan Johar has recently revealed the title of Ayan Mukerji's movie, which will have Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier titled Dragon, now the flick is named as Brahmastra.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the star cast, title and release date of the movie. It will hit the screens on August 15, 2019, to coincide with the independence day celebrations.

And there's another actor who likes to release his films on the days of national celebration - Akshay Kumar!

Quite a few of Akshay's movies are released on Republic Day or Independence Day. Be it Airlift or Rustom last year or Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha this year, he has never let go off these dates.

Like Salman Khan rules Eid and Shah Rukh Khan takes over Diwali, Akshay is known to release his movies on these national holidays that rekindle patriotism.

However, there's no announcement of any Akshay Kumar movie for release on 2019's Independence Day so far, but we are pretty sure that there would be one reserved for that day.

The 2018 Republic Day goes to 2.0 and Independence Day goes to Gold, else Padman will release on April 13, 2018 and Kesari on Holi 2019. Now, there are two more movies – Mogul and Crack, which has not officially gotten its release dates.

Will one of these flicks clash with Brahmastra?

If it does, then it will be one of the biggest mega clashes of 2019. Akshay Kumar will not only lock horns with one big actor, but three actors. Brahmastra is the much-awaited movie starring Big B, Ranbir and Alia in it.