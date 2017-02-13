With a couple of the top six rivals dropping points, Manchester City will look to close the firm their grip on a top-four place and close the gap on leaders Chelsea by getting the better of Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool too strong for Tottenham

While Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United picked up all three points from their matches at the weekend, Tottenham who lost to the Reds, and Chelsea could not quite fashion victories, giving City the chance to go second in the table.

As it sits, Chelsea lead Tottenham and Arsenal by ten points, a more than comfortable advantage, despite only managing a point against Burnley on Sunday. City, though, can cut that lead to eight points if they manage to top Eddie Howe's men on Monday.

"We are going to fight until the end," Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who has found himself in the starting XI of late owing to Claudio Bravo's iffy form, said. "We want to be involved in the fight for the title and we will fight until the last game to compete with Chelsea and the others.

"We are a little bit far away from Chelsea now but we have to do our job and win the next game. We must go step-by-step and have a bit of luck to see Chelsea drop some points. We are a big team and we have to focus on big achievements."

Big achievement can wait for now. Having gone through a difficult period, the key for Pep Guardiola's side will be to take it one game at a time and keep picking up the three points.

Bournemouth, though, will be tough customers. They have a good record at home, and while their form has been up and down of late, in their own backyard, they are capable of beating any side in the division, as a few of the bigwigs have already found out this season.

City, however, will be helped by the fact that Bournemouth are not the kind of team to sit back, create a wall of ten and try and hit their opponents on the counter. Howe's teams always like to play attacking football and that might open up a few gaps for the City forwards, especially with Guardiola set to go with the pacy front-three of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane again.

That will mean Sergio Aguero again starting from the bench and while Guardiola has admitted for the first time that an exit in the summer is possible for the Argentine, the striker will want to show his true worth by finding the back of the net, if and when he does get an opportunity.

When to Watch Live

Bournemouth vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT (3pm ET, 1.30am IST Tuesday) start.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.