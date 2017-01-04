That might have been some comeback by Arsenal against Bournemouth on Tuesday, one that emphasised just how mentally strong they are at the moment, but while this would have been a point gained in most seasons of the Premier League, it looks like being two lost, considering the ridiculous run that Chelsea are on.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal highlights

Arsene Wenger decided to focus on his players' mental strength after Arsenal hauled down a three-goal deficit, but the manager will also know a 14th consecutive win for Chelsea on Wednesday and it might just be title hopes over for another season for his club.

With the Blues playing Spurs, Arsenal will hope their rivals do them a favour and stop Antonio Conte's team's stunning run.

"It's going to be difficult now," Aaron Ramsey told Sky Sports. "We're a few points behind but there's a long way to go, so hopefully there'll still be a few more twists and turns. Overall, we're pleased with the character we showed but we're still disappointed."

Alexis Sanchez opened Arsenal's scoring on the night after Charlie Daniels, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser had made it 3-0 for Bournemouth, before Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud, in the second minute of stoppage time, won the away side the point.

While praising his team's resilience, Wenger also asked for some fairness in the fixture schedule. The manager was clearly not happy with the fact that Arsenal played on Sunday and then Tuesday, while Bournemouth had an extra day to recover, which can be so crucial in the never-ending physical Premier League test.

"It was a physical test and a mental test for us," Wenger said. "A physical test because we had problems to start to cope with the pace of Bournemouth. Defensively we had some problems and I think you have to acknowledge the quality of Bournemouth, congratulations to them.

"But as well, it's too uneven to have only two days to play against a team with over three days' rest. It took us a while to get back into the game.

"On top of that, we were a bit unlucky as well – to concede a penalty and after the third goal, for us, with 70 minutes played we were 3-0 down. So it was a mental test, but we succeeded because we have a great resilience in the team and great mental strength and that came out.

"In the end you are even frustrated not to win the game."