Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have had a mixed start to their IPL 2017 campaign but some of their star players no doubt are stealing the thunder off the cricket field. When it's Chris Gayle, we can expect his social media accounts to be buzzing.

Regarded as one of the most entertaining cricketers today, Gayle posted a selfie alongside his RCB teammate Sachin Baby ahead of their team's third match of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Monday in Indore.

Gayle referred to Sachin as "a baby" in his Instagram post, while the Indian cricketer returned the favour by calling the West Indies hotshot the "boss"!

Chris & a Baby traveling ? @sachin_baby36 A post shared by KingGayle ? (@chrisgayle333) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Off to Indore with the boss @chrisgayle333 #champion#ipl10 #instagram #picoftheday #bangalore A post shared by Sachin Baby (@sachin_baby36) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

The Bengaluru side have won one of their previous two matches -- with the solitary win coming against Delhi Daredevils at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

RCB did lose their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but West Indies hotshot Gayle stole the attention with his swift 21-ball 32 runs, that saw the southpaw hitting three massive sixes and two boundaries.

His produced a flop show, however, in the second match. Sachin Baby, after failing to produce a good performance in the first match, was dropped by RCB coach Daniel Vettori for the second match.