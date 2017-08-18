Bose: Dead Or Alive released its trailer on Friday and has already garnered the attention of netizens. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role of legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose in the upcoming web series that deals with the story of Netaji's life.

Here's all you need to know about the much-awaited Ekta Kapoor's venture:

The web series narrates the story of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. According to the plot, Netaji's plane crash was only a cover up. It was only to spread the news of his alleged death but he was alive. It will be showing over a decade of Netaji's personal life and also the Indian struggle for freedom from the British Empire.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the cast of Bose: Dead Or Alive includes Navin Kasturiya, who previously acted in TVF's Pitchers. He is playing an important role in this series. It also features Patralekha and Edward Sonnenblick in important roles.

Previously, Hansal Mehta told IANS that the series 'is not another boring biography'. "It is the unveiling of India's biggest cover up. It is a fast-paced, gripping tale on a man whose trajectory is one of the most fascinating stories ever," he further added.

The web series in association with Balaji Entertainment is directed by Pulkit. Bose Dead or Alive will be streamed at AltBalaji. Hansal Mehta in collaboration with Rao has previously given us some amazing movies like Shahid, Citylights, and Aligarh.

Got a hair cut done for #Bose. We'll soon put out the first look as Bose. Until then, these r the post hair cut pictures.Thank U @AalimHakim pic.twitter.com/Z2Z8r7sOZ8 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 26, 2017

One of the fascinating facts is that the bald patch of Rao in the series is not prosthetic. The actor got a haircut in real life that resembles baldness.

The 2.12-minute trailer ends with Bose's death published in a newspaper and a voice-over predicting his return. Also, the one who is reading the newspaper suspiciously looks like Bose himself.

The streaming dates and the number of episodes of the series will be soon announced.

You can watch the trailer here: