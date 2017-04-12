The series of explosions near their team bus on Tuesday may have left the entire Borussia Dortmund team shaken, but they have not given up. Their UEFA Champions League match against AS Monaco takes place on Wednesday at the same venue, the Signal Iduna Park.

READ: An update on the injured Marc Bartra

French side Monaco have lent their full support to the German club, and some of their travelling fans cannot be more indebted to the Dortmund club authorities on arranging their food and accommodation on Tuesday night, as they prepared to witness the reschedule match.

Last evening's tickets are valid for the match on Wednesday, the club have announced.

Die Mannschaft trainiert derzeit und bereitet sich auf das Spiel heute Abend vor. #bvbasm pic.twitter.com/G4BjpCmFzU — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 12, 2017

With hotshot defender Bartra out of contention to appear in the match, all eyes remain on the starting XI of Borussia Dortmund in the match.

Team news

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has got a tough job at hand selecting the team for the big match as the players have no real option but to forget last night's incident. The Monaco team, too, need to do the same.

The likes of Marco Reus, Julian Weigl and Shinji Kagawa are not too fit for the Dortmund match and it needs to be seen if Tuchel would be keen on deploying them. Erik Durm, Andre Schurrle and Mario Gotze, meanwhile, also miss out, along with Bartra.

AS Monaco

Monaco, on their part, are without the suspended Tiemoue Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibe, currently in hospital owing to appendicitis.

Expected starting XI

Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter; Passlack, Weigl, Guerreiro, Schmelzer; Dembele, Aubameyang, Kagawa.

Monaco: Subasic; Toure, Glik, Jemerson, Jorge; Silva, Fabinho, Moutinho, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe.

We do not play for ourselves today, but for everyone, be it Borussia, Bayer or Schalke fans. We want to show that terror and hatred have no bearing on our actions and we will play naturally for Marc Bartra, who wants to see his team win! "We are asking all BVB supporters to support our team thoroughly for 90 minutes today. This team has had to experience unimaginable events in a very short time and we will therefore help it to surpass itself. - Hans-Joachim Watzke, Borussia Dortmund CEO

Match schedule

Date: April 12

Time: 6:45 pm CET (4:45 pm GMT, 10:15 pm IST, 12:45 pm EST)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Where to watch

Country TV information Live stream INDIA Ten 1 HD, Ten 2 Sony Liv GERMANY Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Sport 2/HD Sky Go Deutschland UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport Live USA FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes FOX Sports Go FRANCE beIN Sports 1

Live score: Twitter.