Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel claimed that Uefa had treated the explosions that hit the team bus on 11 April “as if a beer can had been thrown”. The German side lost 3-2 to AS Monaco at home in the rescheduled match on the 12 April.
Borussia Dortmund coach claims team were told about rescheduled Monaco clash via text after bus attack
- April 13, 2017 12:41 IST
