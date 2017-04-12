The footballing world was in shock as the Borussia Dortmund team was hit with three separate explosions while they were on their way from the team hotel to the Signal Iduna Park for the Champions League clash against Monaco. There were no serious injuries except for Dortmund defender Marc Bartra, who had to have surgery after he fractured his wrist.

Reports coming out from the German police claim that this attack was being treated as as attempted murder and have assured that additional security would be in place on Wednesday, with the match rescheduled for 18:45 local time.

"We assume that it was a targeted attack on BVB's team. The services were tasked with securing the crime scene on a large scale. The investigation is being carried out based on suspicion of attempted murder. A letter was found near the crime scene. We are checking its authenticity intensively. We found someone taking responsibility for the attack in the letter. Due to the investigation, we cannot comment further on this," Goal.com quoted public prosecutor Sandra Lucke as saying.

FIFA chief GIanni Infantino said that they will continue to closely monitor the situation and Bartra's recovery as they are awaiting further details related to the incident.

"The thoughts of every one of us at FIFA are with the people of Dortmund, and the fans of both Borussia Dortmund and Monaco following today's troubling events. We are closely monitoring the condition of BVB's Marc Bartra, and wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries. FIFA condemns the incident in Dortmund. We are all awaiting further details of the incident," Infantino said.

Following the incident, the Monaco fans were forced to spend the night in Dortmund and some of them did not have a place to stay. But the Dortmund fans opened their homes to them. They were offered emergency accommodation via the hashtag #bedforawayfans on social media.

The AS Monaco fans showed their support after hearing about the incident while they were inside the stadium and started chanting 'Dortmund' in a show of solidarity.

Aficionados del AS Mónaco corearon al Borussia Dortmund luego de lo sucedido: pic.twitter.com/YB8x8uYWQE — Fútbol Channel (@FCFutbolChannel) 11 April 2017

