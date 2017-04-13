Nobody, no matter how tight the schedule might have been, could understand UEFA's decision to re-schedule the Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco match less than 24 hours after the German club's bus came under attack.

No matter how you look at it, and how much you might want to say "Oh, we must show them we are stronger than them and not let them win," asking the players, who had just gone through the trauma of being targeted by extremists with bombs, to go onto the pitch and be "professional" was beyond comprehensible.

But do that the Borussia Dortmund players did, with the Westfalenstadion crowd making some extra noise for their players and watching as their stars, not mentally ready to play as big a match as a Champions League quarterfinal, went through the motions.

At the end of the 90 minutes of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg, Monaco had a 3-2 lead over Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe grabbed a brace for Monaco, with Sven Bender scoring an own goal.

For Dortmund, the goals came from Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa, the latter's a late strike which keeps the German club in the tie.

After the match, Borussia Dortmund's manager Thomas Tuchel lashed out at UEFA.

"We were informed by text message that UEFA were making this decision," Tuchel said. "We would have liked more time to take stock. This gives you the feeling of impotence, that we have to keep functioning and nothing else matters."