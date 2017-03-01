- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
Boris Johnson: We export Nigel Farage to America
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson spoke at The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC). The BCC has said that Brexit should be delayed if a trade deal cannot be struck by the end of the two-year negotiation process. It has also called for firms to be allowed freedom to continue recruiting skilled and low-skilled workers from the European Union, even after the UK has broken away from Brussels.
