British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (10 September) that the situation in the UK overseas territories in the Caribbean remained grim, after the regions were pounded by Hurricane Irma. He denied that the British governments response to the victims of Irma was inadequate, and called the military aid and police reinforcements an unprecedented response.
Boris Johnson says situation grim in British overseas territories after Irma
- September 11, 2017 11:32 IST
