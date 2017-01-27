Boris Johnson says Britain needs to think afresh on Syria

  • January 27, 2017 16:53 IST
    By Reuters
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday (January 26) a change of strategy over Syria would present risks and downsides but a fresh approach was needed. The former Mayor of London indicated the UK has changed its approach to Assad.
