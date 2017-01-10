Boris Johnson jets to US to improve UK ties to Trump administration

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has declared that Britain will be ‘first in line’ for a trade deal with the US. Johnson jetted to New York on 8 January to meet with Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner, who will serve as a senior White House adviser, and chief strategist Steve Bannon. He also flew to Washington to meet with senior Congressional leaders. Barack Obama had warned that Britain would be ‘at the back of the queue’ before the EU referendum vote.