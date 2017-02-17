Boris Johnson attacks condescending Tony Blair after anti-Brexit speech

  February 17, 2017
    By ITN
UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has attacked Tony Blair, after the former prime minister called on Remain voters to rise up and thwart Brexit. Speaking in Bonn, Germany, Johnson attacked Blairs record on the Iraq War and the Euro, before encouraging people to rise up and turn off the TV next time Blair comes on.
