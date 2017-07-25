The intra-women bond has been in existence since the early ages, yet it has never been explored in depth. Lately, strong female characters have been a hot topic of conversation. But, it is high time that the focus shifts a bit, and encompass the wider community, shining the spotlight on the powerful female relationships portrayed on screen. In the real and reel world, women are coming together and working towards improving their situation, and of those around them.

Here are seven awesome shows on Netflix which have been celebrating the spirit of sisterhood for some time now:

Crazyhead

As humans, we each have our share of inner demons that deal and struggle with. Amy is a rare seer who reluctantly works at the bowling alley, and Raquel's a socially awkward loner seer who is also a self-taught demon hunter. Their world is fraught with demons. Along with Suzanne, Amy's best friend, this trio makes their post teenage life while fighting off the demons.

GLOW

A fictionalised take on the original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) from the 80's, GLOW is a pot of relationships between women and their undying spirit of sisterhood. This one of the rare shows where the lead actors, as well as the ensemble cast, are protagonists in equal parts. Participating in an experimental project helmed by a man child and washed up director; these ladies put their best moves forward in the ring to ensure that success is theirs.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The American television sitcom, starring Ellie Kemper in the title role. The undying optimism stems from her strong sense of sisterhood. No matter how harsh the situation is, Kimmy would jump headlong to support her fellows. Be it saving Donna Maria from marrying the Reverend or coming to mean bean Xanthippe's rescue or humanising Jacqueline, Kimmy has always been up to the task. It doesn't just stop there, for Jacqueline, and Lillian too deserves an up top. Had it not been for Jacqueline, Kimmy would still be an unaware naïve little girl from the bunker, lost in the glitz of New York. And thanks to Lillian, Kimmy and Titus have a head over their roof.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Whoever said that sisterhood always exists between sisters or friends? It could very well be an emotion present between three generations of ladies. Lorelai and Rory have always been close to one another. Their relationship goes beyond that of a mother, to a best friend and a confidante. For Emily, Richard was her rock but now she is afloat in denial. Three women at the pivotal stages of their lives, all grown up yet the dynamic remains the same.

One Day At a Time

Latina lady Penelope is a newly single mum of two and an army veteran. After living the army life, settling back into the civilian world could be strewn with hiccups. Add to that raising a teen and tween! The confident Penelope doesn't let any of these factors stand in the way of being with her loving family, and with the help of her colourful Cuban mother, she is nailing it.

Jessica Jones

Former superhero turned private detective, that's one way to describe Jessica Jones. Between solving minor crimes, and dealing with her Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), it isn't before Jessica returns to what she does best--being a kick-ass superhero. And with Trish, and Jeri by her side, Jessica has all the support she needs.

Grace & Frankie

Any talk about sisterhood has to start with Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein. One fine day, their misters decide to quit their respective marriages, and a beach house brings these two ladies together. With time and immense patience, the retired cosmetics mogul and the hippie artist navigate their way towards a semblance of peace. The shared dramedy of their life brings these two ladies together while rubbing off their good qualities on the other. From former frenemies, these two have come a long way to becoming business partners, and soul sisters.