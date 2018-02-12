Pistachios, the delicious dry fruits, are not just an amazing snack option. The nuts provide you with amazing health benefits, including improved sex life and a healthy heart.

Here are 7 health benefits of this humble nuts:

Improves sexual health

Not many are aware of this health benefit of pistachios. They are known to be effective aphrodisiac which help in improving your sex drive and libido.

Boosts heart health

Pistachios are known to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase the levels of good cholesterol (HDL), according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Though the dry fruit is a great source of good fats, it's less calorific compared to nuts like cashew, walnut, pecan, and almond.

Improves eye health

Pistachios are rich in zeaxanthin and lutein, which are carotenoids. This curbs macular degeneration which results in loss of vision or blurred vision. The nuts also improve overall eye health.

Good for skin

Pistachios are good for your skin, as they contain vitamin E along with antioxidants. It also heals the damages caused by UV rays. The nuts can protect you from skin cancer and premature ageing.

Enhances blood health

Pistachios, rich in iron, folic acid, and copper, are known to enhance blood health. The nut has vitamin B6 which helps in haemoglobin production and improves blood circulation.

Boosts immunity

Pistachios contain antioxidants that boost immunity. This aids our body in fighting ailments and sickness better. It also cures inflammation as well as oxidative stress.

Good for brain

The dry fruit is a source of vitamin E and vitamin B6 along with healthy fats. This makes pistachios a great snack to improve brain health and boosts cognitive functions.