Healthy vagina is the key to better sex life. Nutritionist Lyndi Cohen from Sydney reveals about the foods and beverages women should consume for a healthy vagina.

The diet would help in maintaining the pH level in the vital organ which is necessary for boosting the vaginal health.

"It's all about our organs. The nutrients we eat and the foods we eat impacts our health and vagina - and how it functions. Maintaining our pH level is very important," Daily Mail reported.

"Eating the right food will keep the vagina lubricated, boosts your libido and even mood. Good mood means it will boost your libido," Cohen added.

According to the advice given by Cohen, including the foods rich in vitamin A, E and C is crucial and these nutrients are found in foods that are colourful and bright.

Fruits and veggies like bananas, carrots, sweet potatoes and other vegetables that are rich in Vitamin A and have a libido-triggering effect on you.

"The vitamins help with circulation, lubrication and libido - and it increases your ability to orgasm," she elucidated.

According to Cohen, cauliflower is good for you too, as women are very emotional, these fruits and vegetables are good for women's mood swings and boosts their sex drive.

Tomatoes are rich in an antioxidant called lycopene, which aids in keeping cancer and heart ailments at bay. Apart from fighting erectile function in men by increasing blood circulation, it also helps women in reaching climax.

Garlic is rich in antioxidants and plays a crucial role in keeping vaginal problems at bay, hence it should be included in the diet.

"Garlic is link to circulation and it reduces risks of infections," she explained.

Greek yogurt is a good source of probiotics and helps in fighting bad bacteria and maintaining good vaginal health. It helps in boosting immunity and women should consume it every day for improving their vaginal health, according to Cohen.

Drinking water is very important to get rid of toxins from our body and stay hydrated. We can figure out whether we need to consume more water or not by simply watching the colour of our urine.

"If your urine is light yellow, it's a good sign. But if it's dark yellow and you can smell it, it's a sign you need to hydrate more," she stated, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Green tea is an antioxidant-rich beverage which aids boosting immunity and also helps reducing bladder inflammation. Fermented drinks like kombucha and kefir are also recommended for consumption by Cohen.

Salmon is a great source of Omega-3 fatty acid and is anti-inflammatory as well; it helps in curbing the spas pain women suffer from during menstruation.

"Salmon is a go-to health food because it helps reduce any menstrual pain or discomfort you may feel. It also helps you feel relaxed and connected with your partner," Cohen elucidated.