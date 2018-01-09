Big cast, big movie. Yes, that's what's coming next month.

Boom Boom In New York, a comedy 3D film, will star Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and many others.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on Twitter: "#BreakingNews: Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and a massive ensemble cast... #BoomBoomInNewYork [3D], a comedy, to release on 23 Feb 2018... Chakri Toleti directs... Vashu Bhagnani and Wiz Films produce the film." [sic.]

According to a report published in DNA, the film revolves around the popular IIFA awards.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Unlike Karan Johar who plays himself in the film, Lara doesn't play an actress but one of the characters. She plays the head of the management at IIFA and has a full-fledged role in the movie, which will also have some interesting cameos. Lara's role has different flavours to it and she said yes almost immediately."

To brush everyone's memory, remember that hideous saree worn by Sonakshi Sinha at IIFA awards? Yes, she was in the character that time. Who knew! Lara Dutta shared a picture on her Instagram handle captioning it as: "First of its kind experience walking the green carpet 'in character'!!. Sorry to the fans and press on the carpet, couldn't shake hands or greet you, our film cameras were rolling and you'll are all going to be in the shot!!! [sic.]"

Lara Dutta had also confirmed the development by saying, "We have been shooting in New York and it's been a madhouse with amazing energy on the sets. I'm very excited to be a part of this film. Also, for the first time, we are exploring a new genre of stage reality film."