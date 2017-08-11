Czech car maker Skoda's Indian arm revealed information on next set of product to be launched in India on Thursday. The company now started accepting orders for the soon to be launched Rapid Monte Carlo edition and Octavia RS.

Among these two models, Rapid Monte Carlo edition will be the first one to enter market and price announcement is expected anytime from now. Deliveries of the special edition Rapid variant have been streamlined from September.

The Rapid Monte Carlo Edition pays homage to Skoda's racing heritage and it will be a pure cosmetic job over the regular Rapid. The special edition will get blacked out front grille, roof, alloy wheels, boot lid spoiler, wing mirrors, bumper and side skirts. The bright red exterior shade will be the highlight colour.

The dark coloured theme of exterior will be extended to interior with all-black upholstery that comes with contrast stitching. A new flat-bottom steering wheel and metal finished pedals will add sportiness inside. Faux-carbon fibre trim on the dashboard, mobile holder, special floor mats and red stitching on the gear knob will be the other major changes over the regular model.

Mechanically, the Rapid Monte Carlo will remain the same and continue with the 1.5-litre diesel unit and 1.6-litre MPI petrol motor as well.

Octavia RS, on the other hand, is an enthusiast machine. Skoda India will bring back the RS nameplate with the new Octavia next month. The potent avatar of Octavia will bear wider radiator grille and air intake over the regular Octavia models. The four full-LED headlights, a black diffuser at the rear along with red reflector lamp above and larger alloy wheels are the new additions. An updated suspension setup will also be part of the package.

The Octavia RS has been confirmed in three trims: 230hp 2.0 TSI petrol mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed DSG, 184hp 2.0 TDI diesel mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed DSG and 184hp 2.0 TDI diesel mated to a six-speed DSG in AWD avatar.