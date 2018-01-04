Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is all set to start its 2018 campaign with the launch of the new Swift. The market launch of the third-generation swift is expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, some Maruti Suzuki dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new avatar of the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the details of the new Swift for India, and it has not officially started taking bookings for it. Since this is a dealer-level booking, the token amount varies between locations. Deliveries of the new version are promised by some dealers to start by February-end.

Reports also indicate Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the new Swift in the third week of January, and its public debut will take place at Auto Expo 2018 in the beginning of February. The India-spec model has been recently spotted near Lonavala in Maharashtra during the TVC shoot.

The new Swift is based on the light and rigid new-generation platform Heartect. It flaunts a honeycomb grille at the front along with swept-back headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

The side remains identical to the current Swift and wears blacked-out A-pillar. The new Swift rides on new diamond-cut allow wheels. At the rear, the new hatchback gets new LED tail lamps with new bumper and boot lid.

The cabin of the Swift features a new dashboard with the twin-pod instrument cluster, steering mounted controls and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

In the international market, powering the new Swift is a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine and a 1.2-litre DualJet engine, with SHVS mild-hybrid system. It is not clear whether the same engines will make it to the Indian market.

For now, the India-spec new Swift is rumoured to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both the mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic options.

