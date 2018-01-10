Datsun India has started pre-launch bookings for the redi-Go hatchback's Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version from Wednesday, January 10. Aspiring customers can pre-book the hatchback for a token amount of Rs 10,000 at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships. The company assures the deliveries will begin from January 23.

The AMT version of the redi-GO is expected to get similar 5-speed AMT gearbox of the Renault Kwid AMT. The Datsun hatchback's AMT variant is expected to get Shift Control Dial, which will offer three driving modes — Reverse, Neutral and Drive — and will be placed at the centre bottom of the dashboard next to the control button for door lock just like the one on the Renault Kwid.

The automatic transmission will be mated to a 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 67bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. Datsun launched 1.0-litre engine equipped redi-Go in July last year for a starting price of Rs 3.57 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The AMT variant is expected to be priced slight premium over the 1.0-litre manual transmission equipped variant.

"We keep customers at the heart of everything we do. During the last 20 months, we have launched four variants of Datsun redi-GO to address the changing needs of our customers. With the new redi-GO AMT, we aim to provide consumers with the convenience of city drive at an accessible price and best in class ground clearance, mileage, headroom space, high seating position and attractive design," said Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd in a statement.

The redi-GO is also offered in the country with a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53bhp and peak torque of 72Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The small car also claims to return a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl.

With the arrival of AMT variant the redi-Go range now boasts of five variants- redi-Go 0.8L, redi-Go Sport, redi-Go 1.0L and redi-Go Gold.