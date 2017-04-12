After almost six month of delay, DSK Benelli India has finally decided to launch Tornado 302R. The fully-faired sibling of TNT 300 was supposed to enter market in the festive season of 2016, but for unknown reasons, the launch was postponed. Prospective buyers can now book Tornado 302R for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and deliveries are expected to start from May 10.

Though the company is yet to announce the launch date, Zigwheels reports that it is expected next month. Multiple reports indicate that Tornado 302R will be equipped with ABS and on-road price of the motorcycle will be between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh. At that price point, Tornado 302R will be competing against Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300.

The new version of Tornado 302R was unveiled at 2015 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan and was introduced to India at Auto Expo 2016. It sports stylish and modern design additions that are pleasing to young riders. The motorcycle is based on a newly-designed trellis frame that is lighter and results in better handling around corners.

Tornado 302R is powered by an in-line two-cylinder four-stroke four-valve DOHC engine that develops 36bhp at 12,000rpm and 27Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to six-speed transmission and the bike reportedly has a top speed of over 170kmph.

In terms of dimension, it measures 2,175mm in length, 746mm in width, 1,146mm in height, and weighs 180kg. Tornado 302R employs 41mm upside down forks at front and mono suspension at the rear. It gets twin 260mm floating discs with a four-piston caliper brake at the front and a single 240mm disc with a single piston caliper brake for the rear.