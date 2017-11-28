In a bizarre yet funny instance, an Australian has apparently spotted a UFO that has been described as "boob-shaped".

Th object was spotted by Dean Stocks — a spaceship hunter hailing from Darwin, the capital city of the Northern Territory of Australia. Stocks was stunned on seeing this unidentified object.

The sighting took place in the Australian outback — a remote interior of Australia — in Tennant Creek, a town located in the Northern Territory.

This mysterious anomaly was spotted hovering by Stocks on Google Street View, which is a technology featured in Google Maps and Google Earth to help provide extensive views of various streets across the world.

Stocks was unable to believe he saw a potential unidentified object while using Google Maps to search for a location in Tenant Creek. The bizarre UFO with a boob-like appearance left other alien and UFO hunters perplexed as well.

"I don't believe I've seen a sky boob before but I've read about them in picture magazines," Stocks was quoted by The Daily Telegraph as saying.

"I know all the conspirators will have their say – it will be a reflection of the Tennant Creek watertank or something like that," he said.

According to the guesstimates by various experts, this boob-shaped object appears to be a real flying saucer.

But Darwin astronomer Geoff Carr stated that this image is likely to be photoshopped, and rubbished the claims about it being a real UFO.

Stocks is now planning to visit the exact location where this mysterious object was spotted.

"It's the weirdest thing I've seen sober," Stocks was quoted by The Sun as saying.