The police and army are trying to cut the airplane apart in order to rescue the trapped survivors. The passenger plane belonging to the US-Bangla Airlines was a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400. Here are some key facts about the crashed airplane and its safety record.

Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 is a twin-engine turboprop airplane used for short trips with 70-78 passengers and it can cruise 360 knots (667km/h) at 25,000 feet altitude powered by PW150A engines with the maximum power of 4,850 shp or 3,620 kW.

Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 features traffic alert and collision avoidance system.

Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 features offer significantly lower operating and maintenance costs due to its Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC), centralized diagnostics and low fuel consumption and emissions, making it an ideal choice for airlines.

Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 features a centralized diagnostic system to quickly resolve problems.

Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 has 5-screen LCD cockpit for better situational awareness.

The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 is vastly improved compared to the previous Q-series models – Q200 and Q300 – but it has had its fair share of troubles. Several landing gear incidents involving the Bombardier Dash 8 have been reported.

In 1990, 38 people died as a result of a Q400 crash, belonging to Bangkok Airways.

In 1993, 23 passengers and crew died when Lufthansa Cityline Flight 5634 crashed while landing.

In 2007, Scandinavian Airlines Flight 1209 was involved in an accident due to the right main gear collapse. As a result of the incident, 11 were sent hospital, five of which had minor injuries.

Only a few days later, Scandinavian Airlines had another instance with the landing gear, due to which the Flight 2748 was forced to land in Vilnius international airport (Lithuania).

In 2009, Colgan Air Flight crashed into a house in Clarence Center, New York, while preparing to land. This major accident killed 49 people on board, along with four crew members. The cause of the incident was ruled as a pilot error as the National Transportation Safety Board couldn't find any problems with the aircraft.

