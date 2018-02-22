Police have said that there is a bomb threat to blow up the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois, also known as theTrump Tower.

They are said to have gotten a "disturbance call" from eyewitnesses who said that a screaming man threatened to detonate a bomb in the building, reported the Daily Star.

#BREAKING: Police say there is a bomb threat to blow up Trump Tower in Chicago. — Leslie Moreno (@lesliemorenotv) February 22, 2018

The police are investigating the matter and were reportedly seen at the spot with sniffer dogs.

No other details are immediately available and International Business Times could not independently verify the claim.

In a slightly different version given by the Chicago police to Express UK, it has been said that a guest wrote a threatening message on a complimentary iPad.

A Chicago Police Department officer said: "A complimentary iPad was given to a hotel guest.

"That guest wrote down a threatening message to the hotel which was discovered when the iPad was returned upon checkout."