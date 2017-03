An unattended briefcase has been found at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport and all operations at the facility have been suspended.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to examine the content of the briefcase as it is suspected to contain explosives.

Authorities present at the airport raised the alarm after they found the unidentified briefcase in the airport's parking area.

Security officials have cordoned off the area.

More details of the incident are awaited.