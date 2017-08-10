A low-intensity explosive was found in the toilet of one of the coaches of the Akal Takht Express late on Wednesday, August 9, night. The train was on its way from Howrah to Amritsar and the explosive was found in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Two coaches of the Akal Takht Express were then evacuated and police were rushed to the spot. The train departed to its destination only after the explosive was deactivated.

"A low-intensity device was found, it has been deactivated and train has left for its destination," ANI quoted Saumitra Yadav, SP GRP, as saying.

Along with the explosive, police also recovered a letter which said that the explosive was placed in the B3 coach as revenge for the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba's Kashmir commander Abu Dujana.

"Dujana ki shahadat ka badla ab Hindustan ko chukana padega,"(India will have to pay the price for Abu Dujana's 'martyrdom')" said the letter, according to ANI.

Dujana was killed in a gunfight between security forces and terrorists on August 1, after a search operation was launched in Pulwana's Hakripora village in Kashmir, when he had reportedly come to meet his wife. He is said to be the mastermind behind several attacks in South Kashmir and has been on the radar of the security agencies for a long time, but often managed to give them a slip. Dujana came close to being arrested in May as well but managed to flee with the help of protestors.

#Visuals from Amethi (UP): Suspected object found in Amritsar-bound Akal Takhat Express late night, two coaches vacated. Police, BDS on spot pic.twitter.com/wx5bLCwnZp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2017

Amethi: Letter found with the suspected object in Amritsar-bound Akal Takhat Express late night. pic.twitter.com/xq7NhG0QzM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2017

He carried a Rs 15 lakh bounty on his head and was among the 12 most wanted militants in the valley.

During the Hakripora encounter, security agencies reportedly asked Dujana to surrender, but he refused to do so and said: "I won't surrender, have to die one day... today or tomorrow, it doesn't matter," reported News18.

When the security officials told Dujana to think about himself and his parents he said: "I've left my parents." He then even asked the army how they were doing and stated: "Sometimes you are ahead, sometimes we are. You have caught us. Congratulations..."

After Dujana was killed, the Jammu and Kashmir police had asked the Pakistan High Commission to claim his body and said that the body would not be handed over to the locals as Dujana did not belong to the Kashmir Valley.