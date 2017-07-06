There is no doubt that Bollywood and controversy go hand in hand. Like many other controversies, the industry had witnessed a number of scandalous kissing episodes too that shocked many.

There had been some real-life liplocks, involving Bollywood actresses, which had grabbed many eye-balls in the past. Some came into light in the form of photos, some had appeared in videos. On-screen kissing is not a rare thing anymore in Bollywood, but there are some off-screen lip-locks that had made headlines.

Some of the controversial excessive PDA had happened in parties, while some others were shocking for the actresses as well. Here is a compilation of top five most controversial real-life kissing episodes in the history of Bollywood:

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan: Then love-birds, Shahid and Kareena were very much in love. Their affair was one of the most talked about during that time. However, their relationship had received most attention when a video had appeared online that had showed them passionately smooching each other. The video being leaked online was big news then.

Mika Singh-Rakhi Sawant: This was one of the most controversial lip-locks in the history of Bollywood. The singer and the actress were present at a party, when Mika suddenly had grabbed Rakhi and locked lips with her in front of all. Later, she had filed a complaint against Mika. However, the two are back to be good friends again now.

Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo: The actress and the popular football player were together at a party in Lisbon. A picture had gone viral on the internet that showed Ronaldo and Bipasha getting intimate. The kissing picture had created a lot of stir then.

Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt: This is undoubtedly the most scandalous kissing incident. The father and daughter had once appeared on the cover of a magazine, kissing each other on lips. While the image itself was highly controversial, the cover had a quote which read "If Pooja wasn't my daughter, I'd love to marry her".

Richard Gere-Shilpa Shetty: This was another much talked about kissing episode. The Hollywood actor and Shilpa were present at an event in India, and Richard suddenly kissed Shilpa, almost forcefully, when the two were on stage. While Shilpa was apparently very shocked by it, the incident had triggered a major controversy then.