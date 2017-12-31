2017 was filled with ups and downs for Bollywood. Let's see what 2018 has got in store for us. Check out these 30 films coming up...

1. Padman

Release date: January 26.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte and written-directed by R. Balki, the movie is based on the life of social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham.

2. Kaalakaandi

Release date: January 12.

A black comedy starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of Delhi Belly writer, Akshat Verma. It revolves around six different characters and will show Saif in a never-seen-before avatar.

3. Pari

Release date: February 9.

It reportedly is a supernatural thriller with Anushka Sharma portraying the role of an abused victim. The film marks the directorial debut of Prosit Roy. It also stars Parambrata Chatterjee.

4. Hitchki

Release date: February 23.

Rani Mukherji is back with this Sidharth Malhotra directorial film. She essays the role of a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome.

5. 2.0

Release date: April 27.

This S. Shankar directorial science fiction film serves as a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

6. Veere Di Wedding

Release date: May 18.

This film directed by Shashanka Ghosh stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, with four friends attending a wedding. It's being co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi.

7. Padmavati

Release date: Undecided.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, this film is 2017's most controversial movie. The film features Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh are in supporting roles.

8. Thugs Of Hindostan

Release date: Not announced.

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It's about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 19th century. The film features Aamir Khan in the lead role, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

9. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Release date: Not announced.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, it's an Indian epic biographical film about the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. It is being directed by National Award Winning director Krish.

10. Sanjay Dutt Biopic (Untitled)

Release date: Not announced.

It's a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It has been written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

11. Raazi

Release date: May 11.

This period thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. The story is about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

12. Karwan

Release Date: Not announced.

This one's believed to be a road trip film that traces the story of two unlikely friends. It stars Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan and marks the directorial debut of Humshakals and Krrish 3 screenwriter Akarsh Khurana.

13. Fanney Khan

Release date: Not announced.

This film is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Belgian 2000 film Everybody's Famous. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, it features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

14. Gold

Release date: August 15.

This sports biopic starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role is based on the life of a former Indian hockey player hockey Balbir Singh Dosanjh. He was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

15. SRK-Anand Lal Rai (Untilted Film)

Release date: December 21.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are returning together to the silver screen with this untitled film. It already seems a big budget film with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, making a special appearance in the film. The film is being directed by Anand L Rai.

16. Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

Release date: October 2.

This Yash Raj film based on the initiatives of the Make in India progress is directed by Sharat Katariya and has Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

17. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran

Release date: Not announced.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. It features John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead role.

18. Dhadak

Release date: July 6.

It's a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan is based on super hit Marathi film, Sairat. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with this one and it also stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

19. Kedarnath

Release date: Not announced.

Saif and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her much-anticipated debut in Bollywood with this Abhishek Kapoor directorial film based on the 2013 North India floods. It also features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

20. Simmba

Release date: December 28.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, it's an action-drama film starring Ranveer Singh as the lead. It is inspired by 2015 Telugu film Temper.

21. Soorma

Release date: June 29.

It's a biopic based on the hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The film directed by Shaad Ali stars Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

22. Aiyaary

Release Date: January 26.

Clashing with Akshay Kumar's Padman, Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary is a patriotic film. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakulpreet Singh, viewers have high hopes with this one.

23. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Release Date: As of now February 9.

This Valentine's, Gulshan Kumar Presents a T-Series and Luv Films production "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" a Luv Ranjan film written by Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan Produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar Luv Ranjan Ankur Garg. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety declares an open war between Bromance and Romance.

24. Drive

Release Date: Not announced.

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, it is an upcoming Indian action comedy Hindi film. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar.

25. 1921

Release Date: January 12.

Director Vikram Bhatt comes back with yet another horror flick which stars television actor Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan. This is the fourth instalment of the 1920 banner and releases with Kaalakandi on January 12.

26. 102 Not Out

Release Date: Not announced.

Hindi Comedy-drama film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. This film is based on a running Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name and is being directed by Umesh Shukla.

27. Race 3

Release Date: Eid 2018.

Race 3 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language film directed by Remo D'Souza and produced under Tips Films & Salman Khan films. It is the sequel to the 2013 film Race 2 and the third instalment of the Race film series. The movie stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saquib Salim and Daisy Shah.

28. October

Release Date: April 13.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was seen with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2, is all set to romance a fresher in his next flick October. Directed by Shoojit Sircar of Pink fame, October will be the launching pad of a new face - Banita Sandhu.

29. Bhavesh Joshi

Release Date: Not announced.

Bhavesh Joshi is an upcoming Indian Bollywood film, written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, under the banner of Phantom Films. Harshvardhan Kapoor will be playing the lead role in the film.

30. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Release Date: Not announced.

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the movie will be definitely worth a watch as the duo will be back on screen after Ishaqzyaade.