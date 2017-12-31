Bollywood 2018
2017 was filled with ups and downs for Bollywood. Let's see what 2018 has got in store for us. Check out these 30 films coming up...

1. Padman

Release date: January 26.

Padman Poster
Padman lookTwitter

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte and written-directed by R. Balki, the movie is based on the life of social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham.

2. Kaalakaandi

Release date: January 12.

Kaalakaandi poster
Kaalakaandi posterTwitter

A black comedy starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of Delhi Belly writer, Akshat Verma. It revolves around six different characters and will show Saif in a never-seen-before avatar.

3. Pari

Release date: February 9.

Anushka Sharma in Pari poster
Anushka Sharma in Pari posterTwitter

It reportedly is a supernatural thriller with Anushka Sharma portraying the role of an abused victim. The film marks the directorial debut of Prosit Roy. It also stars Parambrata Chatterjee.

4. Hitchki

Release date: February 23.

Rani Mukerji, Hichki trailer
Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur in HichkiMovie Stills

Rani Mukherji is back with this Sidharth Malhotra directorial film. She essays the role of a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome.

5. 2.0

Release date: April 27.

Robot 2.0
Robot 2.0Twitter

This S. Shankar directorial science fiction film serves as a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

6. Veere Di Wedding

Release date: May 18.

Veere Di Wedding
Veere Di Wedding first lookTwitter

This film directed by Shashanka Ghosh stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, with four friends attending a wedding. It's being co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi.

7. Padmavati

Release date: Undecided.

Padmavati
Twitter

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, this film is 2017's most controversial movie. The film features Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh are in supporting roles.

8. Thugs Of Hindostan

Release date: Not announced.

Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana ShaikhTwitter

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It's about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 19th century. The film features Aamir Khan in the lead role, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

9. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Release date: Not announced.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut on the sets of ManikarnikaTwitter

Starring Kangana Ranaut, it's an Indian epic biographical film about the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. It is being directed by National Award Winning director Krish.

10. Sanjay Dutt Biopic (Untitled)

Release date: Not announced.

Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt look
Twitter

It's a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It has been written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

11. Raazi

Release date: May 11.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt with Meghna Gulzar on Raazi set
Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt with Meghna Gulzar on Raazi setInstagram/aliaabhatt/

This period thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. The story is about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

12. Karwan

Release Date: Not announced.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Karwan
Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in KarwanTwitter

This one's believed to be a road trip film that traces the story of two unlikely friends. It stars Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan and marks the directorial debut of Humshakals and Krrish 3 screenwriter Akarsh Khurana.

13. Fanney Khan

Release date: Not announced.

Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor on the sets of Fanney KhanTwitter

This film is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Belgian 2000 film Everybody's Famous. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, it features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

14. Gold

Release date: August 15.

Akshay Kumar's Gold first look
Pictured: Akshay Kumar's Gold first lookTwitter/akshaykumar

This sports biopic starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role is based on the life of a former Indian hockey player hockey Balbir Singh Dosanjh. He was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

15. SRK-Anand Lal Rai (Untilted Film)

Release date: December 21.

Aanand L Rai, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif
Aanand L Rai, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina KaifTwitter

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are returning together to the silver screen with this untitled film. It already seems a big budget film with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, making a special appearance in the film. The film is being directed by Anand L Rai.

16. Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

Release date: October 2.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma
Varun Dhawan and Anushka SharmaTwitter

This Yash Raj film based on the initiatives of the Make in India progress is directed by Sharat Katariya and has Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

17. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran

Release date: Not announced.

Force 2
Force 2 completed 7 days at the box office with decent collection. Pictured: John Abraham in Force 2Twitter

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. It features John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead role.

18. Dhadak

Release date: July 6.

Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor in Dhadak
Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor in Dhadak

It's a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan is based on super hit Marathi film, Sairat. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with this one and it also stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

19. Kedarnath

Release date: Not announced.

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan in KedarnathInstagram

Saif and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her much-anticipated debut in Bollywood with this Abhishek Kapoor directorial film based on the 2013 North India floods. It also features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

20. Simmba

Release date: December 28.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer SinghInstagram

Directed by Rohit Shetty, it's an action-drama film starring Ranveer Singh as the lead. It is inspired by 2015 Telugu film Temper.

21. Soorma

Release date: June 29.

Soorma Poster
Instagram

It's a biopic based on the hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The film directed by Shaad Ali stars Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

22. Aiyaary

Release Date: January 26.

Aiyaary
Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in Aiyaary.

Clashing with Akshay Kumar's Padman, Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary is a patriotic film. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakulpreet Singh, viewers have high hopes with this one.

23. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Release Date: As of now February 9.

KArtik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha
KArtik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat BharuchaMovie Stills

This Valentine's, Gulshan Kumar Presents a T-Series and Luv Films production "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" a Luv Ranjan film written by Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan Produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar Luv Ranjan Ankur Garg. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety declares an open war between Bromance and Romance.

24. Drive

Release Date: Not announced.

Drive Poster
Twitter

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, it is an upcoming Indian action comedy Hindi film. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar.

25. 1921

Release Date: January 12.

Zareen khan
Zareen khanMovie Stills

Director Vikram Bhatt comes back with yet another horror flick which stars television actor Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan. This is the fourth instalment of the 1920 banner and releases with Kaalakandi on January 12.

26. 102 Not Out

Release Date: Not announced.

102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor
102 Not Out first lookTwitter

Hindi Comedy-drama film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. This film is based on a running Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name and is being directed by Umesh Shukla.

27. Race 3

Release Date: Eid 2018.

Race 3
Instagram

Race 3 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language film directed by Remo D'Souza and produced under Tips Films & Salman Khan films. It is the sequel to the 2013 film Race 2 and the third instalment of the Race film series. The movie stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saquib Salim and Daisy Shah.

28. October

Release Date: April 13.

Varun Dhawan
Mumbai Police fines Varun DhawanInstagram

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was seen with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2, is all set to romance a fresher in his next flick October. Directed by Shoojit Sircar of Pink fame, October will be the launching pad of a new face - Banita Sandhu.

29. Bhavesh Joshi

Release Date: Not announced.

Harshvardhan Kapoor
Harshvardhan KapoorFacebook/Harshvardhan Kapoor

Bhavesh Joshi is an upcoming Indian Bollywood film, written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, under the banner of Phantom Films. Harshvardhan Kapoor will be playing the lead role in the film.

30. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Release Date: Not announced.

Sandeep aur Pinki Faraar
Instagram

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the movie will be definitely worth a watch as the duo will be back on screen after Ishaqzyaade.