While it is said that nepotism is an integral part of Bollywood, there are a host of star kids who could not make it big in the industry, despite having superstar parents.

The tinsel town has some yesteryear actors and actresses who were superstars in their times, but their children turned out to be big flops in Bollywood.

Although these star kids tried their best to put an impact on the audience, they failed miserably, proving that nepotism does not work in long run without talent and some X factor.

Here is a compilation of some of the veteran Bollywood superstars and their flop kids:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan: Big B was a superstar during his era, and he is still one of the most popular Bollywood stars ever. He still has the ability to deliver a hit even today. However, we cannot say the same about his son Abhishek Bachchan. Although junior Bachchan has proved his acting skills in movies like Yuva, Guru, Bluff Master among others, he could not grab the expected limelight.

Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor: Jeetendra was one of the most popular actors during his time. His unique dancing steps and charm were his USP. But his son Tusshar Kapoor came up as one of the biggest flop actors of the industry.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol: Popularly known as the dream girl, Hema's beauty and talent made her one of the most sought after actresses during the 70s and 80s. Her daughter Esha Deol had worked in a number of movies, but she more or less remained a glamour doll than evolve as an actress with impact. And now, she is completely out of the big screen.

Mithun Chakraborty and Mimoh: Mithun is another yesteryear superstar who had gained huge fan following with his roles like "disco dancer". He was a dancing sensation at that time. But his son Memoh has had a extremely disappointing and brief Bollywood career.

Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna: Popularly known as "Kaka", Rajesh Khanna is believed to be the first superstar that Bollywood has ever got. His style and smile was good enough to make the ladies go weak on their knees. But his daughter Twinkle could not capitalise on his dad's stardom. She too had a short and insignificant presence in the glamour world.

Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan: Known for his swag, Feroz Khan was one of a kind in the industry. He had a strong personality and a fashion sense much ahead of his time. His son Fardeen, on the other hand, failed to carry the legacy. With hardly any notable performance, Fardeen vanished from the industry too soon.

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol: The macho man of Bollywood, Dharmendra was no less in stardom than Amitabh. He was considered one of the most handsome actors in the B-Town. While his elder son Sunny Deol considerably did well in his career, Bobby completely failed in his endeavour.

Sharmil Tagore and Soha Ali Khan: This veteran actress is a perfect mix of beauty and talent. She was a popular actress during the 60s and 70s, and had also won two national awards for her acting. Unfortunately, her daughter Soha Ali Khan could not come anywhere near her stardom.